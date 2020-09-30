New
Chewy · 49 mins ago
$202 at checkout $500
free shipping
That's $298 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Chewy
Features
- works with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Smart Navi mapping and navigation technology
- designed to clean multiple types of floors including hard floors and carpet
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/30/2020
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
360 S7 Pro LiDAR Robot Vacuum and Mop
$360 $460
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to save $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by 360 Smart Life via Amazon.
Features
- LiDAR navigation
- 2,200-Pa suction
- 3-stage water adjustments
- app control with 360Robot app
- 170ml water tank and 580ml dust bin
- virtual line boundaries and no-go zones
- voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant
- vacuum and mop simultaneously or separately
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amrobt Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$133 $190
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EL3PI9RL" for a savings of $57. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Robomann-US via Amazon.
Features
- use on low-pile carpets, tile, wooded, & hardwood floors
- includes charging dock, adapter, remote control, dust bin, main brush, 4 side brushes, cleaning brush, water tank, & mopping cloth
- Model: SI-350D
BuyDig · 6 days ago
iRobot Roomba 675 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$249 $299
free shipping
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
Features
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
Chewy · 3 wks ago
Frisco 94-oz. Square Pet Fountain
$25 in cart $32
$5 shipping
Keep your pets hydrated all day! Buy Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Discount applies in cart.
-
- measures 7.48" x 7.48" x 6.25"
Features
- quiet and replaceable pump
- carbon filter
- Model: 193238
Chewy · 1 wk ago
Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume
from $18
free shipping w/$49
Get your furry friend Halloween ready. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- X-Small and Small for $17.99.
- Medium and Large for $18.99.
- XL and XXL for $19.99.
Features
- easy to put on with neck and belly straps with hook and loop fasteners
Chewy · 7 mos ago
Pet Apparel at Chewy
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on pet-sized shirts, winter coats, protective and recovery devices, collars, and more for cats and dogs. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Chewy · 2 wks ago
Frisco Foldable Nonslip Pet Steps
$29 in cart $34
free shipping w/ $49
That's $5 off list and the best price we could find by $11 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Chewy
Tips
- Available at this price in Charcoal.
- Shipping adds $4.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- supports up to 120-lbs.
- pushbutton set up
- non-slip pads for traction
Sign In or Register