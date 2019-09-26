Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best deal we could find today by $84 and $33 under our June mention. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $85 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $35.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's $109 less than a new one and within $2 of last week's mention, which was the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our Cyber Monday mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also $120 less than what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Google Express
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has decreased to $49.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's at least $14 less than you'd pay via another Virtual Exchanges storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $20 less than we found for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
