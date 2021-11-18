ecobee takes $50 off its smart thermostats with voice control as part of its Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at ecobee Inc
Expires 11/30/2021
Connect your home with smart assistants, security, and more from brands like Google, Lenovo, and Swann. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $24.99 ($24 off – many big stores match this price right now).
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. You'll need to register your interest and you're not guaranteed to have the opportunity to buy it, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders