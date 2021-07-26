EcoQube Desktop Aquarium w/ Planter & Lights: 2-gal. for $34, 3-gal. for $39

New
Meh · 1 hr ago
2-gal. for $34, 3-gal. for $39
free shipping
You'd pay well over $40 for either size of a similar style aquarium at other stores. Shop Now at Meh
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Remote controlled full-spectrum
- Ultra-thin LED lights
- Automatic timing function
- Comes with three functions
- 2 Gallon: 7.5" x 7.5" x 9"
- 3 Gallon: 18.35" x 12.2" x 10.71"
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 wks ago
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Petco charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
Petco · 2 wks ago
Aqueon Frameless Cube Aquariums
more than 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Choose from a selection of sizes, from 1-gallon to 14-gallon. That's a max savings of $45 off list price. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Aqueon Frameless 1-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $14.99 ($20 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 3-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $19.99 ($25 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 6-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $29.99 ($35 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $39.99 ($45 off).
Wayfair · 6 days ago
Archie & Oscar 11" Gabby Cat Tree
$51 $72
free shipping
It's $4 under our June mention, $21 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Available in Gray/White at this price; Brown/Beige is available for $69.29 ($21 off).
Features
- wall-mountable
- includes hammock, condo, & 2 perches
- 15-lbs. maximum weight capacity per shelf
Petco · 2 days ago
Cat Furniture at Petco
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 60 items for your mini fur ball, with scratchers from $7, condos from $11 (a retail steal), loungers from $11, hammocks from $20, and more. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the EveryYay Come Out & Play Outdoor Cat Lounge with Tent for $74.99 ($25 off).
