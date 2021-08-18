EcoQube 2-Gallon Desktop Aquarium for $34

That's a savings of $76 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 savings). Buy Now at MorningSave
- planter
- full-spectrum LED lighting
- remote control
- timing function
- rainbow, grow, and moon functions
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Use coupon code "EVERYROOM15" to save on a selection of interior furniture, bedding, home decor, luggage, and more. Even better, it stacks with existing markdowns of up to 70% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
- Pictured is the Lifestyle Solutions Harvard 4-Seater Microfiber Sofa in Brown for $215 via "EVERYROOM15" (low by $33).
That's $5 under our mention from a few days ago, and a savings of $48 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers 10 square feet
That's a savings of $96 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
You'd pay at least $12 more elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 5MP camera, 720p video
- SmartCase
- USB-C charging cable
That's $9 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- heart rate monitor
- 1.3" touch display
- activity tracker
- stopwatch
- alarm clock
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" yields free shipping, which makes this the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 20.9” x 17.5” x 13.2"
- 2x Resistance Bands
- 1x Tether Strap
- 2x Stabilizer Legs, Front and Rear
- 2x Leg Pedals
- 2x Arm Pedals
Sign In or Register