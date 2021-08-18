EcoQube 2-Gallon Desktop Aquarium for $34
MorningSave · 18 mins ago
EcoQube 2-Gallon Desktop Aquarium
$34 $110
free shipping

That's a savings of $76 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 savings). Buy Now at MorningSave

Features
  • planter
  • full-spectrum LED lighting
  • remote control
  • timing function
  • rainbow, grow, and moon functions
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/22/2021
