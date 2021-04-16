Save on men's, women's, and kids' eco-friendly clothing brands, including Columbia, Origins, Toms, Birkenstock, Teva, and more. Boys' fleece starts at $9, men's shirts at $11.95, and women's shorts at $13.50. Plus, take an extra 5% off when you pick up in store. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Scenic Graphic T-Shirt for $14.24 w/ pickup ($14 off).
Published 30 min ago
Save on over 60 items including pants from $10, shirts from $15, shorts from $15, and more. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Carhartt Men's Quilt-Lined Sandstone Active Jacket for $39 (low by $40).
Save on nearly 3,000 items, including apparel, shoes, backpacks, accessories, and home goods. Shop Now at Sierra
- Coupon code "SHIP89" bags free shipping on orders of $89 or more. (Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.95.)
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more.
Update: Coupon code "SAVE" cuts an extra 20% off select shoes, yielding a starting price of $16.79. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop women's tops as low as $5, men's tees starting at $5, towels starting at $2, mugs from $3, handbags starting at $9, baby clothes from $5, and so much more. Shop Now at Belk
- Plus, coupon code "BELKDAYSNOW" applies to select items, taking 55% off Belk exclusives & select national brands, 35% off select national brands, and 20% off select designer brands. Eligible items are marked.
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to receive the extra 5% off and avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Even best-selling styles are discounted by 50% to 70% off. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to receive the extra 5% off and avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on over 10 choices for the whole family, with prices from only $2. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Pajamarama Red Truck Family Matching Pajamas Collection for $8.50 ($26 off).
It's $96 under list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
