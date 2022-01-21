That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's a good price for three pairs of thermal socks. You can buy bigger multi-packs and save a bit more (see below.) Buy Now at eBay
- 3 pairs for $7.99
- 6 Pairs for $11.99
- 12 pairs for $19.99
- Sold by Seven Capital via eBay.
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. You'd pay $15 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Andromache via Amazon.
Apply code "YJ2LPTDH" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Deals via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Black + Gray pictured).
These are a low by $8. Buy Now at REI
- In Navy or Light Blue.
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $50 ship free.
That's a savings of $91 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- 2.4" color LCD
- 3.3 ft flexible camera tube
- LED brightness control
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: WIC-1229C
That's a savings of $27 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $61 off the list price, plus coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" bags free shipping (another $9 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- 1.3" touch screen
- 18 exercise modes
- 4 watch face background designs
- tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep
- compatible with most iOS and Android smartphone devices
It's a savings of $6 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping (an additional $8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- two USB ports
- 1,200-joules of surge protection
Sign In or Register