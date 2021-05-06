Echelon Connect Sport Cycling Bike w/ Membership for $497

New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
$497 $599
free shipping
That is a savings of $102. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Includes free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness’ premier membership, Echelon United.
Features
- works with EchelonFit app
- Bluetooth
- 32 manual resistance levels
- ergonomic handlebars
- adjustable toe cage pedals
- 30-lb. max capacity
- indoor use
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
