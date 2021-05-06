Echelon Connect Sport Cycling Bike w/ Membership for $497
Echelon Connect Sport Cycling Bike w/ Membership
$497 $599
free shipping

That is a savings of $102. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Includes free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness’ premier membership, Echelon United.
  • works with EchelonFit app
  • Bluetooth
  • 32 manual resistance levels
  • ergonomic handlebars
  • adjustable toe cage pedals
  • 30-lb. max capacity
  • indoor use
