Walmart · 32 mins ago
Eccotemp Indoor Forced Vent Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$219 $299
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Home Depot currently offers the same deal for the Liquid Propane version with free shipping.
  • Walmart also offers a Natural Gas version for the same price, which is a low by $5.
  • digital temperature display
  • 45° F temperature rise at maximum flow capacity (4.8 GPM)
  • 77° F temperature rise at 2.3 GPM
  • 25,000 to 74,500 BTUs gas rate
  • requires standard household 120-volt electric outlet
  • true 1/2" NPT water fittings
  • Model: FVI12-LP
