Walmart · 1 hr ago
Eccotemp 7-Gallon Electric Mini Tank Water Heater
$160 $193
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most charge at least $19 more. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Home Depot offers it for the same price.
Features
  • 1,440-watt heating capacity
  • wall mount or free standing
  • 150 PSI maximum water pressure
  • measures 17.25" x 14.25" x 17.25"
  • 70°F to 140°F adjustable temperature range
  • uses standard household 120-volt electric outlet
  • Model: EM-7.0
