Ecco offers its Ecco Men's Collin 2.0 Slip-Ons in several colors (Cashmere pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "LABOR19" drops that to $59.99 and bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Ecco offers its Ecco Men's Soft 7 Leather Slip-Ons in several colors (Black pictured) for $154.99. Coupon code "LABOR19" cuts the price to $77.49 and bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Ecco takes an extra 40% off all sale styles during its Labor Day Weekend Sale via coupon code "LABOR19". Plus, the same code takes an extra 50% off its Featured Deals (click the appropriate link in the top menu bar to see these deals). Better yet, it also bags free shipping on all orders. (Shipping normally adds $10 on orders under $190.) Shop Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 50% to 70% off a selection of New Balance men's and women's shoes during its Labor Day Doorbusters Event. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. (Shipping normally adds $6.95 for all orders under $99.) Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi II Moccasin Slippers in Navy or Tan for $20.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
