Walmart · 55 mins ago
Easyfashion LuxuryGoods Modern PU Leather Reclining Futon
$159 $199
free shipping

That's a savings of $40. You'll pay at least $25 more on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Features
  • transforms into a bed
  • middle armrest has two cup holders
  • metal legs
  • 66.3" x 38.2" x 14.8"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/31/2021
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register