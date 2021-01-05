Walmart · 55 mins ago
$159 $199
free shipping
That's a savings of $40. You'll pay at least $25 more on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Features
- transforms into a bed
- middle armrest has two cup holders
- metal legs
- 66.3" x 38.2" x 14.8"
Details
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Sofa Special Values at Home Depot
up to 36% off
pickup
Discounts on over 50 styles. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Lifestyle Solutions Marcia 3-Seater Flip Sectional for $701.34 ($127 off).
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 wk ago
Serta Fort Mason Sectional Sleeper Sofa w/ Storage Chaise
$1,083 $1,354
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $271. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Sign up for a Beyond+ membership ($29/year) to get this deal. Plus, you'll also get 20% off all purchases and no-minimum free shipping for one year with your membership.
Features
- measures 71.3" x 90.6" x 38.6"
- adjustable headrest
- includes 2 decorative pillows
- polyester upholstery
- Model: FTM-SECT-DG-SET
Bed Bath & Beyond · 3 days ago
Serta Bacradi Sectional Sleeper Sofa w/ USB Charging Station
$1,067 w/ membership $1,334
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $223. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Sign up for a Beyond+ membership ($29/year) to get this deal. Plus, you'll also get 20% off all purchases and no-minimum free shipping for one year with your membership.
- Available in Charcoal (pictured) or Ivory.
Features
- easily changes between sitting and sleeping positions
- integrated USB ports and AC outlets
- 3 matching decorative pillows
Amazon · 3 days ago
Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa
$139 $160
free shipping
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Charcoal.
Features
- At 5-1/2 feet, it's sized for small spaces.
- Model: RNE-3S-CC-SET
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop
$399 $499
free shipping
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- It's available in Abyss Blue
Features
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Walmart · 1 day ago
Easyfashion 6.6-Ft. Sliding Barn Wood Door Hardware Kit Track Set
$36 $43
free shipping
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Door NOT included.
Features
- 220-lbs. maximum door weight capacity
- includes 2 rails, 2 rollers, 5 clamps, 5 screws, 2 door stoppers, 2 anti-jump blocks, 1 floor guide, & wrench
- Model: 610522-1
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Shark IQ R100 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$199 $394
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- WiFi connected
- total home mapping
- self-cleaning brushroll
- schedule cleanings with Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa
- Model: RV1000
