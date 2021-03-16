Walmart · 36 mins ago
$139 $169
free shipping
$30 off the list price.
- In Black.
- 3 convertible positions
- faux leather upholstery
- measures 65.6" L x 31.5" W x 30" H
- supports up to 772-lbs.
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Serta Bali Sectional Sleeper Sofa w/ USB Charging Station
$1,107 $1,746
pickup
best price we could find by $546.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $60.99 shipping charge.
- easily changes between sitting and sleeping positions
- integrated USB ports and AC outlets
- 3 matching decorative pillows
- Model: SAO-SECT-CC-SET
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harvard 4-Seater Microfiber Sofa
$249 $341
pickup
best price we could find by $30.
- Available in Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- measures 33.9" x 31.8" x 78.8"
- microfiber upholstery
- Model: CCHRFKS3M26BRRA
Sam's Club · 4 days ago
Abbyson Living Genesis 6-Piece Reclining Sectional Sofa
$1,699 for members $2,299
free shipping
best price we could find by $478.
- Available in Brown (pictured) or Camel.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- faux leather
- 6-piece sectional with 2 manual recliners, one on each side
- reversible storage console with two cupholders
- Model: SHF-10496-SEC
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Relax A Lounger Arnold Convertible Chaise Lounge / Sleeper w/ USB
$243 $294
pickup
$17 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $90.
- Available in Brown w/ Tan stitching.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- adjustable head and foot
- 2 power outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- steel legs and base
- Model: RC-ARSS7P4004-P
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade
$499 $600
free shipping
$100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1.
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Stansport Folding Picnic Table with Umbrella
$57 $106
free shipping
best price we could find by $18, and an all-time low.
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615
Walmart · 6 days ago
SmileMart 4-Tier Solid Wood Plant Stand
$38 $46
free shipping
best price we could find by $6.
- (Plants not included.)
- 6-shelfs
- indoor/outdoor
Walmart · 2 wks ago
SmileMart Executive High Back Gaming Chair
$100 $149
free shipping
$49 under list price.
- Available for Black/Red and Black/Blue.
- adjustable height
- swivel
- 5 multi-directional wheel casters
- padded armrests
