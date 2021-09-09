Walmart · 34 mins ago
$51 $71
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- measures 35.4" x 15.7" x 71"
- adjustable
- 386-lb. capacity
- Metal frame and MDF shelf boards
- includes rubber feet
Details
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer
$20 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Jackson Palmer Professional Comfort-Rig Tool Belt w/ Suspenders
$40 $45
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hillstone via Amazon.
Features
- iron buckles and reinforced stitching at key stress points
- adjustable system with 2 power tool hooks
- padded back and chest straps
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wall Control Galvanized Steel Pegboard Pack
$35 $45
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Galvanized at this price.
Features
- measures 16" x 32"
- fits 1/4" pegboard pegs
- mounts directly into studs or sheet rock
- pre-formed 3/4" flange to separate from wall
- Model: 30-P-3232GV
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt ToughCase+ Medium Tool Box
$6.98
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Labor Day Savings
Over 1,800 discounted items
free shipping w/ $35
Shop a wide selection of items including women's accessories from $5, kids' apparel from $6, toys from $10, area rugs from $14, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Southwire 16/3 Vinyl 100-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord
$15 $30
free shipping w/ $35
It's at least $7 below what you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- 1,250W
- weather resistant
- 16 guage / 3 prong
- Model: 2309SW8803
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Sterilite 6-Quart Storage Container 10-Pack
$9.48
pickup
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Stock varies by ZIP.
Features
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
Walmart · 4 days ago
Blackstone Adventure Ready 17" Tabletop Outdoor Griddle
$84 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
