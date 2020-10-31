Walmart · 1 hr ago
$169 $200
free shipping
That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- reclining back rest
- reclines into a sofa bed
- two cup holders; folding arm rest
Details
Comments
Expires 10/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Serta Augustus 2-Seater Convertible Full-Size Sleeper Sofa
$559 $699
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $349. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available at this price in Gray.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- sofa, lounger, and bed
- full size sleeper
- high density foam cushion
- Model: SA-AGS-PFS2-U5-CY
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Serta Augustus Microfiber Queen-Size Convertible Sofa
$682 $852
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available at this price in Gray.
Features
- sofa, lounger, and bed positions
- high density foam
- solid wood frame and legs
- Model: SA-AGS-PQS2-U5-CY
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Abbyson Living Claire Bonded Leather Reversible Sectional and Ottoman
$624 for members $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $76, although most retailers charge at least $1,068 elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- bonded leather upholstery
- chaise can be placed on either side
- sectional measures 89.8" x 33.9" x 34.7"
- ottoman measures 50.4" x 25.6" x 14.6"
- Model: YG-KS884-ES-DI
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Abbyson Living Augusta 3-Piece Reclining Sofa Set
$1,699 $2,499
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $871. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- includes dual reclining sofa, dual reclining loveseat, and single reclining armchair
- PU leather
- Model: SHF-12288BRN-3P
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Barton Hanging Egg Chair
$252 $500
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- includes cushion
- wicker wrapped steel frame
Walmart · 3 days ago
Famistar Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$260 $600
free shipping
It's $340 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Blue, Green, or Orange.
- The 10-ft.10" x 30" x 6" is $299.99.
- The 12-ft. x 32" x 6" is $339.99.
- Sold by Little Red Lion INC via Amazon.
Features
- measures 8-ft. 7" x 30" x 6"
- anti-slip top deck
- adjustable aluminum paddle
- 4 point mounted bungee system
- 3 removable travel fins
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Yaheetech 8-Foot Single Track Barn Door Hardware Kit
$43 $55
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- measures 8-ft. x 9.1" x 2.2"
- includes rails, rollers, clamps, screws, door stops, anti-jump blocks, and floor guide
- 220-lb. door weight capacity
- Model: 610521-1
Walmart · 2 wks ago
SmileMart 4-Layer Rolling Wooden Flower Stand
$47 $53
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- detachable wheels
- 100% solid wood
- measures 48.8" x 13" x 31.5"
