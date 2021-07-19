Eastar Kids' Toy Accordion 10-Button Mini Musical Instrument for $30

Eastar · 22 mins ago
$30 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Eastar
- Non-toxic
- Plastic shell
- Leather / paper bellows
Donner · 3 days ago
Donner One Handed Trigger Guitar Capo
$1 $8
free shipping
Apply coupon code "capo" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Donner
- silicon pad
- zine alloy
- Model: DC-2
Eastar · 46 mins ago
Eastar 8-Piece Beginner Violin Set
$56 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals20" takes 20% off for a low by $28. Buy Now at Eastar
- It's available in four sizes (4/4 pictured).
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- matte antique finish
- tuning knob
- Model: EVA-3
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Eastar Baroque Soprano Recorder
$4 $8
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals50" takes 50% off and bags a low by a buck. Buy Now at Eastar
- baroque-style fingering
- enlarged mouthpiece
- made of ABS plastic
- thumb rest
- key of C
- Model: ERS-21BN
eBay · 2 wks ago
Musical Instruments & Gear at Sweetwater via eBay
up to 73% off
free shipping
Save on guitars, speakers, cables, drum accessories, effects pedals, and more. While the sale states up to 55% off, we found a few higher discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Tech 21 Boost Comp Pedal for $73.99 (low by $26).
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Eastar Descant German Soprano Recorder
$3.50 $7
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in Pink.
- 8-hole
- C key
- includes fingering chart, cleaning rod, and bag
- Model: ERS-21GSB
Eastar · 3 days ago
Eastar German Soprano Recorder
$3.50 $7
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in Purple or Pink.
- 8-hole
- C key
- includes fingering chart, cleaning rod, and bag
- Model: ERS-1GG
Eastar · 26 mins ago
Eastar 7-Piece Beginner Violin Kit
$52 $65
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals20" takes 20% off for a low by $18. Buy Now at Eastar
- It's available in four sizes (4/4 pictured).
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, bridge, and shoulder rest
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- natural varnish finish
- Model: EVA-2
