Eastar Kids' Major Blues Diatonic Harmonica for $7

- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 10-holes
- Key of C
- brass reeds
- includes case, and cleaning cloth
- 10 holes
- C key
- Model: EB062
- hand made mouthpiece
- 3-pc. construction for adjustability
- beginner to intermediate level
- includes hard case, joint grease, and cleaning brush
- Model: ERS-31BM
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- matte antique finish
- tuning knob
- Model: EVA-3
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 10" snare drum
- 16" bass drum
- 10" hi-hat cymbal
- 12" floor tom
- 12" cymbal
- 10" tom and 6" tom
- includes pipe suspension, snare stand, cymbal stand, bass drum pedal, 2 pairs of sticks, and adjustable throne
- Model: EDS-350
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
- single cutaway body
- slim C mahogany neck
- 2-way truss rod
- side-mounted preamp and tuner
- solid spruce top
- torrefied merbau fingerboard
- Model: DAPCSG200DCBAP
- 41" full-size acoustic guitar
- includes gig bag, capo, strap, guitar strings, tuner, and picks
- Model: DAD-140C
- 100W peak power
- 2 microphone ports
- remote control
- Model: MAMP3
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible models.
- multiple angle adjustments
- Model: Mmsph-1
- 165-ft. wireless range
- low battery warning
- plug-and-play
- mute function
- requires AA batteries (not included)
- Model: MwmV-1
- measures 8" x 1.7" overall
- goatskin drum skin
- poplar frame
