Eastar Kids' 25-Tone Glockenspiel for $23

Eastar · 28 mins ago
$23 $29
free shipping
Apply code "Eastardeals20" to save $6. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- includes storage box
- professionally tuned
- aluminum construction
- measures 4.5" x 24.6" x 16.9"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Donner · 1 wk ago
Donner One Handed Trigger Guitar Capo
$1 $8
free shipping
Apply coupon code "capo" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- silicon pad
- zine alloy
- Model: DC-2
Donner · 1 wk ago
Donner 8-Piece Electric Drum Kit
$301 $430
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ED30" for a savings of $129. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 225 timbre
- 8" durable all-mesh drumhead
- Model: DED-200
eBay · 4 wks ago
Yamaha Pacifica Electric Guitar
$200 $294
free shipping
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
Features
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
Donner · 1 wk ago
Donner Digital Piano
$430 $630
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DDP10" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 3 pedals
- 88-key weighted keyboard
- Model: DDP-100
Eastar · 1 day ago
Moukey 2-Channel Bluetooth Amplifier
$21 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- 2 microphone ports
Eastar · 1 day ago
Donner Lyre Harp
$51 $68
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Eastar Baroque Soprano Recorder
$4 $8
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals50" takes 50% off and bags a low by a buck. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- baroque-style fingering
- enlarged mouthpiece
- made of ABS plastic
- thumb rest
- key of C
- Model: ERS-21BN
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Eastar 8-Piece Beginner Violin Set
$56 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "Eastardeals20" takes 20% off for a low by $28. Buy Now at Eastar
Tips
- It's available in four sizes (4/4 pictured).
Features
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- matte antique finish
- tuning knob
- Model: EVA-3
Sign In or Register