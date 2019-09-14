New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
East West Furniture 5-Piece High Table and Counter Height Stool Set
$390 w/ $58 Rakuten points $660
free shipping

Thanks to the included $58.35 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now

Tips
  • sold by Unbeatable Sale via Rakuten
  • you'll also get $58.35 back in Rakuten points
Features
  • table measures 36" x 30" x 48"
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tables Rakuten
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register