New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table
$115 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 with free shipping. That's $75 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
  • 9x5-feet tournament size table
  • rust resistant powder-coated folding steel frame
  • net and paddle storage
  • 2" easy roll wheels
  • Model: 1-1-33443-DS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart EastPoint Sports
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register