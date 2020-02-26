Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 40 mins ago
EastPoint Sports Durango Competition Size Foosball Table
$179 $699
free shipping

That's $520 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 46.5" x 27"
  • recommended rooms dimensions are 10-ft. by 8-ft. for optimal movement & mobility
  • steel rods
  • includes 2 textured foosballs
  • Model: 1-1-35505-DS
