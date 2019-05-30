Walmart offers the 3x2-Foot Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game in Star Stripes for $30.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $41 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • built-in storage
  • boards attach
  • includes 8 bean bags