That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 7Kpa (normal mode) for up to 35 mins runtime or 10.5Kpa (max mode)
- detachable and washable filter kit
- built-in LED lights
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
You'd pay $25 more at other stores for the mop, the cleaning pads, and a similar slightly larger cleaning bottle. Buy Now at Amazon
- Vacmop vacuum
- 12 Disposable Vacmop pads
- 12 oz. Cleaning solution
- Model: VM200P12
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- Unisex
- One pair
- 10 Carbide steel spikes per cleat
- Made of rubber
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
That's a savings of $79 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's just under $5 per shirt. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
