Walmart · 1 hr ago
Earthwise 15A Electric Garden Chipper/Shredder
$123 $160
free shipping

It's dropped $7 to the best price we've seen. (It's $12 under what you'd pay at Target today.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • shreds branches and sticks up to 1 3/4" thick
  • leaf chute and tamper tool
  • Model: GS70015
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
