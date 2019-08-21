Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Earthwise 11" 8.5-amp Corded Electric Tiller and Cultivator for $79 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $125 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Earthwise 15-amp Electric Garden Chipper/Shredder for $139.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although it was $2 less in June. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Earthwise 20" 12-amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $169.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although other retailers charge over $200. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $59 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $5 less in our January mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Eliminator 1-Gallon Sprayer for $6.82. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $8 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable sprayer sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
