Keurig · 1 hr ago
Earth Month Promo at Keurig
$12 coffee coupon + tote bag
free shipping w/ $29

In honor of Earth Day, you can purchase $15 of recyclable K-cup pods and snap a picture of your receipt to get a $12 off coffee coupon and a free tote bag. Shop Now at Keurig

  • Text or email receipt to gmcr@uploadreceipt.com to qualify for this offer.
  • Pictured is the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend Coffee 24 pods for $14.99.
  • Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
  • Expires 4/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
