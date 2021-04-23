New
Keurig · 1 hr ago
$12 coffee coupon + tote bag
free shipping w/ $29
In honor of Earth Day, you can purchase $15 of recyclable K-cup pods and snap a picture of your receipt to get a $12 off coffee coupon and a free tote bag. Shop Now at Keurig
Tips
- Text or email receipt to gmcr@uploadreceipt.com to qualify for this offer.
- Pictured is the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend Coffee 24 pods for $14.99.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 4/30/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
