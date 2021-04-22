iPhones from $565, MacBooks from $319

Go Green, save our natural resources, and save some green ($) on refurbished products for Earth Day. 5% of the proceeds from select products will be donated to the Closing the Loop Foundation this Earth month to help divert e-waste from third world countries and find safer, better options to upcycle. Shop Now
- Pictured is the Unlocked Refurbished Apple iPhone Pro 64GB Android Smartphone in Midnight Green for
$549$564.99 ( $100$84 low).
Published 20 hr ago
Verified 5 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (and within $1 of the lowest price we've seen). It's the best deal today by $57. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory & 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD92LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
