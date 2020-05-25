Open Offer in New Tab
Ear Savers
Free for essential workers
direct from maker

Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now

Tips
  • Are you working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis? Scroll down and click on "Get Ear Savers".
  • Have a Glowforge 3D laser printer? Scroll down and Click on "Help Print" to see how you can help.
Features
  • take pressure and friction off the ears, making all masks more comfortable and reduce the risk of damage to the ears and face
  • also help when the mask is the wrong size
