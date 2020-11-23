That's $110 less than you'd pay for this download at Musician's Friend. Buy Now
- works with ProTools, Ableton, Logic, and more
- roughly 350 signal chain preset settings for all common instruments
- guitar/bass amp/cab sims
Apply code "K65OL3F7" for a savings of 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Grageta via Amazon.
- Available in 12-Pack or 24-Pack in several colors (Black pictured).
- flame-retardant material
- moisture-proof
That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $539. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- in Butterscotch Blonde
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- maple fretboard
- 6 vintage style saddles
- C-shaped maple neck
That's $141 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center. Buy Now at Adorama
- 88-key natural weighted hammer action keyboard
- 3 types of touch control
- 120 voices
- reverb & chorus effects
- metronome
- pedal, headphone/line out jack, USB Type B
- Model: B2BK
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Save on cycling footwear, clothing, bikes, tires, sunglasses, indoor training equipment, and more. Shop Now
- Pictured are the Bont Riot Cycle Road Shoes priced from $19.78.
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
Save up to $16 and help keep Fluffy a happy cat! Shop Now
- Two rebates are available: one for a 15-lb. box and one for a 19-lb. box.
