That Daily Deal · 24 mins ago
$4
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 14" handle
- pivoting head
- machine-washable microfiber pad
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Ball 3-Pack
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Balls 3-Pack for $4.63 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and a buck less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads with Durafoam 9-Pack
$5
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads with Durafoam 9-Pack for $5.99. Clip the $1 off on-page coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.69 and bag free shipping. That's pennies under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $1.) Buy Now
Features
- features no harsh chemicals
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mrs. Meyer's 33-oz. Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Refill
$6
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer's 33-oz. Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Refill in Basil for $6.03. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.73. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Features
- ingredients include essential oils, aloe vera, and olive oil
- no parabens, phthalates, or artificial colors
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Drillbrush Scrubber 3-Brush Cleaning Kit
$12 $19
free shipping w/Prime
Drillbrush via Amazon offers its Drillbrush Power Scrubber 3-Brush Cleaning Kit in several varieties (All Purpose Medium-Yellow pictured) for $14.95. Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page to cut it to $11.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 20 hrs ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 14 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$10 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System
$15 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System in Blue for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 58" x 82" opened
- waterproof
- thermal reflective
- tear-resistant
- reinforced strap grommets and 2-sided zipper
- made of double-sided aluminized / laminate fiber scrim
