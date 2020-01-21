Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
EVOO Intel Coffee Lake 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,099 $1,699
free shipping

That's $600 off and the best we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 17" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: EG-LP6-BK
