Walmart · 11 mins ago
EVOO 11.5" Android 8.1 Go Edition Tablet w/ Keyboard
$60 $180
free shipping

That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $59.99. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Micro SD slot
  • Quad core processor
  • dual cameras
sparky_in_the_midwest
Only one gig of ram.
4 hr 8 min ago