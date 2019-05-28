Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming Graphics Card bundled with a download of Wolfenstein: Youngblood for PC for $479.99. Redeem the on-page rebate to drop it to $439.99. That's $40 under our January mention of a similar GPU (which didn't include the game) and $131 less than the price of both elsewhere today. Buy Now
Features
  • 1710MHz boosted clock
  • 2304 CUDA cores
  • 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM
  • 14 Gb/s memory speed
  • 7680x4320 maximum resolution
  • iCX2 Cooler, RGB lighting