Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming Graphics Card bundled with a download of Wolfenstein: Youngblood for PC for $479.99. Redeem the on-page rebate to drop it to $439.99. That's $40 under our January mention of a similar GPU (which didn't include the game) and $131 less than the price of both elsewhere today. Buy Now