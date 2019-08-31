Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Newegg offers the EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 XC 4GB PCI-Express 3.0 Video Card for $114.99. Apply coupon code "27LBDS87" and redeem this $15 mail-in rebate to cut it to $94.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.)
Update: The price has increased to $33.99. Buy Now
Sign In or Register