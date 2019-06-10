New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$8 $9
free shipping
ETCBuys via Rakuten offers its ETCBuys Collapsible 3-Compartment Car Trunk Organizer in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "ETC1" drops that to $7.82. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 9. Buy Now
Features
- measures 20.4" x 12.4" x 9"
- front pockets for extra-small items
- polyester and canvas construction
- Model: ETC-TRNK-ORG-BLK
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Vicseed Car Air Vent Phone Mount
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Vicseed via Amazon offers their Vicseed Car Air Vent Phone Mount in Black or Silver (pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "MQY4J36U" drops that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most 4.5" to 6.5" slim devices
- fits most horizontal & vertical car air vents
- Model: CTEZ44
Walmart · 6 days ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Amazon · 4 days ago
Heylove Car Seat Organizer
$24 $30
free shipping
DaBenXiang via Amazon offers its Heylove Car Seat Organizer in Beige for $29.99. Coupon code "M7ZKCE7P" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- holds up to 15kg
- universal fit
- Model: HEYLOVE01
2 days ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Monster Mobile Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$340
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike for $339.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same, also with free shipping). That's the best price we could find by $20. Features:
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
ArmorAll Polyester Garage Flooring
$130 $134
free shipping
Amazon continues to offer the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.70 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge closer to $150.) Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Loctite 12-oz. Titefoam Insulating Sealants
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
That is $11 less than we saw for two elsewhere
Amazon offers two Loctite 12-oz. Titefoam Insulating Foam Sealants for $11.76 with free shipping for Prime members. (You must add two to cart to order this product.) That is the lowest price we could find for this amount by $11. It seals out drafts, moisture and pests.
New
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$156 $360
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $194.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $155.98. With free shipping, that's $13 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $44). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
iTunes · 4 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 2 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 5 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 5 days ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
