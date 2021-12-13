New
ESR · 26 mins ago
$9.24
free shipping
Apply code "ESRUS13" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at ESR
Features
- 10 LEDs per light
- 80,000 hours life span
- battery operated
- motion activated
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Cheeroll 12" LED Flush Mount
$20 $44
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HH7E2KAL" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In White at this price.
- Sold by LightUp-US via Amazon.
Features
- 6,500K white
- 2,400-lumens
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
KableRika 31.5" 24W LED Desk Lamp
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MCMCQIKR" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KableRika via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable brightness and auto dimming
- 6 color temperatures
- silicone gooseneck
- clamp mount
- touch control
- 1,200 lumens
Amazon · 3 days ago
Yeelight 7.8" Under Cabinet LED Light
$11 w/ Prime $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cheeroll 12" 45-Watt Ceiling Lighting Fixture
$18 $41
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "66QAI2DC" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by LightUp-US via Amazon.
Features
- no flicker
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- 6,500K cold white light
Sign In or Register