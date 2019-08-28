Personalize your DealNews Experience
ESR via Google Express offers the ESR Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Metal Kickstand Case in Black for $19.99. First-time customers can apply coupon code "AUGSAVE19" to drop it to $15.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "H2AZO2ZF" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 under our June mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank in Black for $39.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "402FZOD6" to drop that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers its Mophie 2,420mAh Portable Battery Pack in Gold for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our refurb mention from February and the best price we could find by $44.
Update: It's now $19.99. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers the Mophie Encore 10,050mAh Portable Battery Pack with Lightning Cable and MicroUSB Cable for $14.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Connect for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $15 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BigDeals via eBay offers the open-box Plantronics Voyager Legend Bluetooth Headset for $25.99. That's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Anker via Google Express offers the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99. First-time customers can apply coupon code "AUGSAVE19" to cut it to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $14 under last months mention and $8 less than buying via a different storefront today. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console in Jet Black for $349.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $19 under our mention from two days ago, and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. (It is the lowest price we could find now by $35. ) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
