ESR · 44 mins ago
$7.49 $11
free shipping
Coupon code "US12SW" cuts it to the best price we could find by $10. Plus, the same coupon yields free shipping for an additional $6 savings. Buy Now at ESR
Features
- includes 4-foot USB-C to USB-A cable
- for Qi wireless compatible devices
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging
Details
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger
$19 w/ Prime $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ntonpower 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
$21 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50AEWELD" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ntonpower Direct via Amazon.
- In Gray or Black.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple MagSafe Charger
$30 $39
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
Features
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
ESR · 2 days ago
ESR7Gears Motion Sensor Light 2-Pack
$9.24
free shipping
Apply code "ESRUS13" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at ESR
Features
- 10 LEDs per light
- 80,000 hours life span
- battery operated
- motion activated
