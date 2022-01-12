New
ESR · 21 mins ago
$8 $20
free shipping
Apply code "JAN20W" to save $12 off the list price and bag free shipping (an additional $6 savings). Buy Now at ESR
Features
- overcurrent and over-temp protection
Details
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
RAVPower MFi Certified iPhone 13 Charger
$16 $31
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNL44" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- 20W USB-C port
- 10W USB-A port
- simultaneously charges two devices
- Model: RP-PC144BSPF
MorningSave · 2 wks ago
Aduro Surge Shelf w/ 6 Outlets & USB 2-Pack
$36 $50
free shipping
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" knocks off the $6 shipping charge and gets these for $18 each. That's $8 under Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave
Features
- 6 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- built-in shelf
L.A. Computer Company · 1 mo ago
Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger
$99 $129
$10 shipping
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
Features
- compatible with iPhone 8 thru iPhone 13/13 Pro, all Apple watch models, and all AirPods wireless charging cases
