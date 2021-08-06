EP Light RGB LED Corner Floor Lamp for $80

EP Light · 54 mins ago
$80 $159
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AUGDEAL" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at EP Light
Features
- 16+ million colors and 300+ multicolor effects
- dimmable
- remote control
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Ceiling Fans and Decor Lighting at Lowe's
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Amevrgths Neon Letters & Numbers
$5.60 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $8 by applying coupon code "60LJZNG4". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in multiple letters/numerals (S pictured).
- Sold by Aispice via Amazon.
Features
- made of plastic PVC
- uses LEDs
- hanging hook
- USB or 3 AA battery powered (not included)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Energetic Smarter Lighting 6" LED Recessed Light 12-Pack
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
Ends Today
Home Depot · 9 hrs ago
Landscape Lighting and Sconces at Home Depot
up to $50 off
free shipping
Save on a rang of individual lights and sets. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Sea Gull Lighting Bakersville 1-Light Heirloom Bronze Outdoor Wall Lantern Sconce for $29.97 (over $40 elsewhere)
- Scroll down the page to see this sale.
Sign In or Register