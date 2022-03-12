ecbuddy.com · 27 mins ago
$50 $250
free shipping
Apply code "SAVE80" to drop the price $200. Buy Now at ecbuddy.com
Features
- heated air compression
- 3 intensity levels
Details
Comments
2 days ago
Covid19 At-Home Tests
free
free shipping
You can get 4 free tests if you haven't already done so; starting next week, you can order a second round. Shop Now
Tips
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ezy Dose Pill Organizers & Accessories at Amazon
From $5.59
free shipping w/ Prime
There are medicine organizers, eye droppers, and pill crushers on offer, including the pictured Ezy Dose Weekly (7-Day) Pill Organizer for $11.99 (low by $15). Click through to the individual product pages to see options starting from
$4.25 $5.59. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Reimbursement-Eligible COVID-19 Test Kits at Amazon
Free w/ eligible health plan
free shipping w/ Prime
Stock up on tests now, submit your receipt to your healthcare provider later! (Note: even the most generous plan probably won't completely cover the $1,600 180-pack.) Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Click here to get more info on reimbursements.
