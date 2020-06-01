Save on Anthem, Star Wars Battlefront II, Battlefield V, FIFA20, NFS Heat, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, Detroit: Become Human, and more. Shop Now
- Snag your first $10 Epic Coupon for free if you claim the free game of the week or spend $14.99 on a game or add-on in the sale.
- You can earn additional $10 Epic Coupons by using an Epic Coupon on any game or add-on priced $14.99 or more.
- Epic Coupons are valid until November 1st, 2020 at 3 AM EST.
Link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to score 16 free games, plus a wealth of in-game items for other titles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Fractured Minds
- Silence
- Samurai Shodown II
- Avicii Invector
That's the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $18. Shop Now
- includes Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
- bonus add-on content
- cooperative gameplay for up to 4 players
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
- This game is not complete and may or may not change further.
- massively multiplayer
- PvP
Save on over 40 titles, including Cosmic DJ, Serious Sam 3: BFE, Foul Play, Ronin, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- 85% off 3, 88% off 4, or 90% off 5+ titles.
There's 25 on-demand, project-based courses featuring video lessons, PDF notes, full source code, and offline access if you opt for the full bundle here, which has a collective value of $1,250. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay $1 or more and you'll get Godot Game Development for Beginners, Intro to RPG Development with Phaser, Intro to Game Development with Unity, Create Your First 3D Game with Unity, & Unity 2D Projects - Super Plumbers.
- Beat the average price (currently $18.42) and you'll get 8 more learning resources.
- Pay $25 or more and you'll get a further 12.
