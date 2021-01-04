New
Fanatical · 1 hr ago
EA Publisher Sale at Fanatical
Up to 89% off

Save on a range of PC games, including Battlefield V, FIFA 21, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and all the Sims games, including some you probably didn't know existed. Shop Now at Fanatical

  • Pictured is Battlefield V for $13.99 (low by $4).
  • digital download
