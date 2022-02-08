Get three months for the price of one. Buy Now at PlayStation Store
- After your EA Play membership's initial 90-day period, your membership will renew at the then-current monthly renewal membership price.
- Play EA's best games as much as you want on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Expires 2/8/2022
Save on a variety of controllers, headsets, games, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Samurai Warriors 5 for PS4 for $41 ($19 off).
Shop a selection of titles including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Returnal for Playstation 5 for $49.95 ($20 off).
Save on a variety of games with prices starting at $4.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic for $11.24 ($4 off).
- digital codes
Save on games for Nintendo Switch, DS, and Wii U. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is The Keep for Nintendo DS for $1.99 ($11 off).
Get an Apple TV+ 6-month free trial on your PlayStation 5 for free. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
You'd pay $49 for a physical copy of just one of these elsewhere. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- includes The 42 Series Legend Pack, Diamond Ballplayer Pack, and 5 The Show Packs
Shop discounts on hundreds of games including Dead by Daylight, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, Slime Rancher, LittleBigPlanet 3, Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2, SEGA Genesis Classics, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, and many more. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Pictured is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 for $9.99 ($30 off).
- hundreds of titles
PlayStation 5 owners get a six-month trial of Apple TV+. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Plan renews for $4.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled.
- Offer redeemable through PS5 Media Home.
- Valid for new and existing subscribers.
- Apple Originals series and films
- Offer may only be redeemed once per PS5 console; limit one per Apple TV+ subscriber.
