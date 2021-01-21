New
Steam · 1 hr ago
EA Play 1-Month Sub (Steam)
$1 $5

Get your first month of EA Play via Steam for just a buck – that's a $4 savings. Buy Now at Steam

  • For first-time subscribers only.
  • full access to games including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, The Sims 4, Mass Effect, Battlefield, and Peggle
  • Expires 3/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
