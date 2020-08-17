Take 16% off a collection of E.L.F.'s best-selling products, knocking starting prices down to under $2. Plus, all orders receive a free 60mL gel hand sanitizer bottle. Shop Now at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics
- Shipping adds $4.95; otherwise, orders of $15 or more bag free shipping.
-
Expires 8/17/2020
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Just fill in a few personal details and the sample will be on it's way to you. Shop Now
- SPF 60
You'll pay at least a buck more locally. Buy Now at Amazon
Take 40% off with coupon code "BK5XLDLG". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Chicare via Amazon.
- red, green, and blue beauty lights
- 5 interchangeable heads
- USB rechargeable
- 5 intensity levels
Order via Subscribe & Save to save a few cents; Walmart charge those same few cents more, but you'd have to pick it up in-store to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (It costs $8 or more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
You can choose two items from a selection of free gifts with this offer, and your order will qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics
- Add $25 or more to the cart and click "Choose Your Gifts" to select your two free items from the list.
- Not spending $25? You can still get free shipping if you spend $15 or more.
Sign In or Register