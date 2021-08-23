E.l.f Cosmetics Student Discount at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics: 20% off 1 item

New
E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics · 1 hr ago
20% off 1 item
Sign in to your e.l.f. account and verify your student status to save 20% off one item. Choose from brushes & tools, eyeshadow pallettes, skin care, foundation makeup, and more. Shop Now at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics
- Requires sign up for an e.l.f. Cosmetics Beauty Squad Account (It's free to join) to get personal promo code. Register and verify your student status with Student Beans (it's free).
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant 1-oz. Sample
free
free shipping
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
Tips
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
2 wks ago
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser Sample
free
free shipping
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
Tips
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
Features
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
Amazon · 6 days ago
Xinyimo Ear Wax Removal Tool with LED Lighting
$8.99 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "THD7MCU3" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sohealthy via Amazon.
Features
- includes 2 sizes of silicone ear tips & magnifying glass
1 wk ago
Thayers Facial Toner
free sample
free shipping
Enter your information to receive a free sample. Shop Now
Tips
- In Unscented or Rose Petal.
- Limit one per household.
