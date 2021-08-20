E.l.f. Cosmetics Flash Offer at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics: free sitewide shipping for members
E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics · 1 hr ago
E.l.f. Cosmetics Flash Offer
free sitewide shipping for members

Beauty Squad members get sitewide free shipping – the first time we've seen no-minimum free shipping in at least three years. It usually adds $5.95 on orders under $25. (Not a Beauty Squad member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics

