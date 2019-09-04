Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off new and refurbished Dyson vacuums and accessories, with no minimum purchase required, via coupon code "JGETDYSON". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Always Deals via eBay offers the refurbished iRobot Roomba 650 or 655 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb of either model today by $30.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
