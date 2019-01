Dyson via Rakuten takes ana selection of its Dyson vacuums and fans via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, all orders bag. Deal ends February 4. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon and compared to the best deals we could find forunits:Note: This coupon can only be used once per account, with a maximum discount of $40. (You must be signed in to use it.) Also, a 6-month Dyson warranty applies for all refurbished items.